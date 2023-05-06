Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on May 6 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .216 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.
- In 53.6% of his 28 games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 28), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.7% of his games this year, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 14 games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (57.1%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.23).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 31 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- France gets the call to start for the Astros, his first of the season.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut. He's 28 years old.
