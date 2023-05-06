J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After batting .206 with a double, a home run, seven walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros (who will start J.P. France) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Astros Player Props
|Mariners vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Astros Prediction
|How to Watch Mariners vs Astros
|Mariners vs Astros Odds
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .370 this season while batting .227 with 22 walks and 16 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 140th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 155th in the league in slugging.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in 16 of 32 games this year (50.0%), with at least two hits on five occasions (15.6%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- In 18.8% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.23 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 31 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- France will start for the Astros, his first this season.
- The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 28 years old.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.