Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Jarred Kelenic, with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, May 6 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle with 32 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .585.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Kelenic enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .211.
- In 76.7% of his games this year (23 of 30), Kelenic has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (23.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (23.3%, and 6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 13 games this year (43.3%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (80.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (53.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (46.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.23 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- France gets the call to start for the Astros, his first of the season.
- The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 28 years old.
