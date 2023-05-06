Mariners vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:41 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the Houston Astros (17-15) and the Seattle Mariners (15-17) facing off at T-Mobile Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on May 6.
The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France against the Mariners and Marco Gonzales (2-0).
Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Astros vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Mariners Player Props
|Astros vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Mariners' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (two of those matchups had runlines set by bookmakers).
- The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (36.4%) in those games.
- This year, Seattle has won two of five games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Seattle is the No. 20 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (138 total runs).
- The Mariners have pitched to a 3.55 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 30
|@ Blue Jays
|W 10-8
|Marco Gonzales vs Chris Bassitt
|May 2
|@ Athletics
|W 2-1
|Bryce Miller vs Mason Miller
|May 3
|@ Athletics
|W 7-2
|Logan Gilbert vs JP Sears
|May 4
|@ Athletics
|W 5-3
|George Kirby vs Drew Rucinski
|May 5
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Luis Castillo vs Cristian Javier
|May 6
|Astros
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs J.P. France
|May 7
|Astros
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Brandon Bielak
|May 8
|Rangers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Jon Gray
|May 9
|Rangers
|-
|George Kirby vs Andrew Heaney
|May 10
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Dane Dunning
|May 12
|@ Tigers
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Matthew Boyd
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.