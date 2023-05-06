Mariners vs. Astros: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Marco Gonzales will be starting for the Seattle Mariners when they take on Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
The Mariners are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Astros (-115). An 8.5-run total is listed for the contest.
Mariners vs. Astros Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-115
|-105
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 2-3.
- When it comes to the total, the Mariners and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.
- The Mariners have compiled a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in two of those contests).
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (36.4%) in those games.
- Seattle has entered eight games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 4-4 in those contests.
- The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Seattle and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 16 of its 32 opportunities.
- The Mariners are 1-2-0 against the spread in their three games that had a posted line this season.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-10
|8-7
|5-6
|10-10
|10-12
|5-4
