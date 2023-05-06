How to Watch the Mariners vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros hit the field on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against Marco Gonzales, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 35 home runs.
- Seattle ranks 25th in the majors with a .372 team slugging percentage.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- Seattle has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 138 (4.3 per game).
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- The Mariners rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.8 whiffs per contest.
- Seattle strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.
- Seattle has the sixth-best ERA (3.55) in the majors this season.
- Mariners pitchers have a 1.188 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will send Gonzales (2-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed three innings while giving up five earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Gonzales has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 10-8
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Chris Bassitt
|5/2/2023
|Athletics
|W 2-1
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Mason Miller
|5/3/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-2
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|JP Sears
|5/4/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-3
|Away
|George Kirby
|Drew Rucinski
|5/5/2023
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Cristian Javier
|5/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|J.P. France
|5/7/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Brandon Bielak
|5/8/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jon Gray
|5/9/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Andrew Heaney
|5/10/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Dane Dunning
|5/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Matthew Boyd
