The Houston Astros (17-15) and the Seattle Mariners (15-17) will clash on Saturday, May 6 at T-Mobile Park, with J.P. France pitching for the Astros and Marco Gonzales taking the hill for the Mariners. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Astros (-125). An 8.5-run total is listed for the matchup.

Mariners vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gonzales - SEA (2-0, 4.74 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Mariners and Astros game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Mariners (+105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $20.50 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ty France hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have an 8-11 record (winning 42.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 2-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (36.4%) in those games.

The Mariners have a win-loss record of 2-3 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+160) Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+180) Taylor Trammell 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+240) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Mariners, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +600 - 4th

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.