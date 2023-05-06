Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - May 6
The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .222 with five doubles, seven home runs and three walks.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in 19 of 32 games this season (59.4%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (28.1%).
- In six games this season, he has gone deep (18.8%, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Hernandez has an RBI in 10 of 32 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.4%.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.23).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- France makes his first start of the season for the Astros.
- The righty will make his MLB debut at 28 years old.
