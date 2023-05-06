The Seattle Mariners and Tom Murphy, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle J.P. France and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .171 with two doubles.

In four of 11 games this season (36.4%), Murphy has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Murphy has not driven in a run this year.

He has not scored a run this season.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings