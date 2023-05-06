Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .094 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on May 6 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

  • Ty France has nine doubles, a home run and 12 walks while batting .237.
  • Ty France has recorded a hit in 20 of 32 games this season (62.5%), including six multi-hit games (18.8%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 32 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Ty France has had an RBI in 10 games this season (31.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 46.9% of his games this season (15 of 32), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Astros' 3.23 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 31 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • J.P. France starts for the first time this season for the Astros.
  • The 28-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.
