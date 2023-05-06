Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .094 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on May 6 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

Ty France has nine doubles, a home run and 12 walks while batting .237.

Ty France has recorded a hit in 20 of 32 games this season (62.5%), including six multi-hit games (18.8%).

He has gone deep in one of 32 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Ty France has had an RBI in 10 games this season (31.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 46.9% of his games this season (15 of 32), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings