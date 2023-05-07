The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh and his .559 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Astros.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks while hitting .228.

In 16 of 29 games this season (55.2%) Raleigh has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (24.1%).

In 13.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.5% of his games this year, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 15 games this year (51.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

