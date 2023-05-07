Jaden Schwartz and the Seattle Kraken are facing the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Schwartz against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

Schwartz has averaged 17:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -17).

In Schwartz's 71 games played this season he's scored in 19 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 30 of 71 games this year, Schwartz has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 17 of 71 games this season, Schwartz has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Schwartz's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Schwartz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 71 Games 7 40 Points 1 21 Goals 1 19 Assists 0

