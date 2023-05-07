Jordan Eberle and the Seattle Kraken are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Eberle's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jordan Eberle vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Eberle Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Eberle has averaged 16:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

Eberle has scored a goal in a game 18 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Eberle has a point in 42 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 16 of them.

Eberle has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists nine times.

Eberle's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eberle Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 8 63 Points 6 20 Goals 3 43 Assists 3

