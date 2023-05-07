Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Sunday, Kolten Wong (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Astros Player Props
|Mariners vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mariners vs Astros
|Mariners vs Astros Odds
|Mariners vs Astros Prediction
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong has two doubles and eight walks while batting .190.
- Wong has gotten a hit in 10 of 25 games this year (40.0%), with at least two hits on four occasions (16.0%).
- He has not gone deep in his 25 games this season.
- In five games this year (20.0%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.35).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 31 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Bielak will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old righty has one appearance out of the bullpen this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.