How to Watch the Kraken vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken meeting at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, May 7, broadcast on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are tied up 1-1 in the series.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Watch TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS to take in the action as the Stars and Kraken square off.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Kraken vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/4/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|4-2 DAL
|5/2/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/21/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/13/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|5-2 DAL
|3/11/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|4-3 (F/OT) DAL
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.
- With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league play.
- The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league (281 total, 3.4 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Stars have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.