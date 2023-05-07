Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken meeting at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, May 7, broadcast on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are tied up 1-1 in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Watch TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS to take in the action as the Stars and Kraken square off.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kraken vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 - Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2% Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2% Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league play.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league (281 total, 3.4 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Stars have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players