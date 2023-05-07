Mariners vs. Astros: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will look to get to Brandon Bielak when he takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
The favored Mariners have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).
Mariners vs. Astros Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-125
|+105
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Mariners have won one of their last two games against the spread.
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have won 52.4% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (11-10).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Seattle has a 9-8 record (winning 52.9% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Mariners a 55.6% chance to win.
- Seattle has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 33 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-15-1).
- The Mariners have gone 1-2-0 ATS this season.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-10
|8-7
|5-6
|11-10
|11-12
|5-4
