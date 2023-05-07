In the series rubber match on Sunday, May 7, Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners (16-17) square off against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (17-16). The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Astros have +105 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller - SEA (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Brandon Bielak - HOU (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 11, or 52.4%, of those games.

The Mariners have a 9-8 record (winning 52.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Astros have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win six times (66.7%) in those contests.

This year, the Astros have won three of five games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+260) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +600 - 4th

