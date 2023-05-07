Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Astros on May 7, 2023
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:52 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
You can see player prop bet odds for Jarred Kelenic, Kyle Tucker and other players on the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros ahead of their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Kelenic Stats
- Kelenic has nine doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 16 RBI (33 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .300/.361/.573 on the year.
- Kelenic will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
France Stats
- Ty France has 31 hits with nine doubles, a home run, 12 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .252/.340/.350 on the year.
- France has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two walks.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|May. 6
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 32 hits with four doubles, six home runs, 21 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .278/.381/.470 so far this year.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Alvarez Stats
- Yordan Alvarez has 26 hits with six doubles, seven home runs, 16 walks and 31 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .265/.387/.541 so far this season.
- Alvarez brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mariners
|May. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Mariners
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Giants
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Giants
|May. 1
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
