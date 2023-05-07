The Seattle Mariners (16-17) and Houston Astros (17-16) play on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryce Miller to the mound, while Brandon Bielak will answer the bell for the Astros.

Mariners vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller will take to the mound for the Mariners, his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, throwing six innings and giving up one earned run.

He has pitched in one games this season with an ERA of 1.50, a strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .333.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

Bielak will make his first start of the season for the Astros.

The 27-year-old right-hander has one appearance out of the bullpen this season.

In one appearances this season, he has a 4.50 ERA and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .143 against him.

