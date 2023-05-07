MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Sunday, May 7
Today's MLB schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the New York Yankees playing the Tampa Bay Rays.
Looking for live coverage of MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Atlanta Braves (23-11) take on the Baltimore Orioles (22-11)
The Orioles will hit the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.351 AVG, 6 HR, 21 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.252 AVG, 4 HR, 28 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ATL Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-163
|+139
|9.5
The Pittsburgh Pirates (20-14) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (20-14)
The Blue Jays will take to the field at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.320 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.318 AVG, 7 HR, 21 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TOR Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-133
|+113
|9
The Philadelphia Phillies (15-19) face the Boston Red Sox (21-14)
The Red Sox will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.305 AVG, 4 HR, 21 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.255 AVG, 11 HR, 34 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PHI Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-126
|+106
|9.5
The Tampa Bay Rays (27-7) take on the New York Yankees (18-16)
The Yankees will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.327 AVG, 9 HR, 18 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.237 AVG, 4 HR, 11 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYY Moneyline
|TB Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+101
|7.5
The New York Mets (17-17) take on the Colorado Rockies (13-21)
The Rockies will hit the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.240 AVG, 11 HR, 29 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.261 AVG, 3 HR, 12 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYM Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-206
|+173
|9
The Cleveland Guardians (15-18) host the Minnesota Twins (19-15)
The Twins will hit the field at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.283 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.246 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIN Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-134
|+114
|8
The Kansas City Royals (8-26) host the Oakland Athletics (8-26)
The Athletics will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.282 AVG, 6 HR, 16 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.330 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|OAK Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-113
|-106
|9.5
The St. Louis Cardinals (10-24) host the Detroit Tigers (15-17)
The Tigers will take to the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.302 AVG, 4 HR, 16 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.259 AVG, 3 HR, 15 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|STL Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-196
|+164
|9
The Chicago Cubs (17-16) host the Miami Marlins (16-18)
The Marlins hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.315 AVG, 2 HR, 18 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.430 AVG, 1 HR, 12 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIA Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+101
|7
The San Francisco Giants (15-17) host the Milwaukee Brewers (18-15)
The Brewers will take to the field at Oracle Park against the Giants on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.336 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Rowdy Tellez (.248 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SF Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-138
|+117
|9
The Los Angeles Angels (19-15) host the Texas Rangers (19-13)
The Rangers will take to the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.286 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.283 AVG, 5 HR, 27 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAA Moneyline
|TEX Moneyline
|Total
|-121
|+101
|9.5
The Cincinnati Reds (14-19) play the Chicago White Sox (11-23)
The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.298 AVG, 2 HR, 13 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.248 AVG, 7 HR, 18 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CIN Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-127
|+107
|9.5
The Seattle Mariners (16-17) host the Houston Astros (17-16)
The Astros hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.300 AVG, 7 HR, 16 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.278 AVG, 6 HR, 23 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SEA Moneyline
|HOU Moneyline
|Total
|-123
|+104
|8.5
The Arizona Diamondbacks (19-14) take on the Washington Nationals (13-20)
The Nationals will hit the field at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.286 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.252 AVG, 3 HR, 15 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ARI Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-167
|+142
|9
The San Diego Padres (18-16) play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers (20-14)
The Dodgers will take to the field at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.282 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.313 AVG, 5 HR, 14 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAD Moneyline
|SD Moneyline
|Total
|-111
|-108
|8
