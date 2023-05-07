The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied up at 1-1. Oddsmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, with -145 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+125).

Get ready for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory.

Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+125)

Kraken (+125) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.1)

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a record of 46-28-8 this season and are 11-8-19 in overtime games.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

When Seattle has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned six points (2-11-2 record).

The Kraken have scored at least three goals 60 times, earning 102 points from those matchups (49-7-4).

Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in 31 games this season and has registered 43 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 30 times this season, and earned 29 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

