Kraken vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied up at 1-1. Oddsmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, with -145 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+125).
Get ready for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory.
Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Sunday
Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+125)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.1)
Kraken vs Stars Additional Info
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have a record of 46-28-8 this season and are 11-8-19 in overtime games.
- Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.
- When Seattle has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned six points (2-11-2 record).
- The Kraken have scored at least three goals 60 times, earning 102 points from those matchups (49-7-4).
- Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in 31 games this season and has registered 43 points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 36-18-4 (76 points).
- The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 30 times this season, and earned 29 points in those games.
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|19.6%
|21st
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.7%
|21st
Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
