After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Taylor Trammell and the Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Brandon Bielak) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Astros.

Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Taylor Trammell At The Plate

  • Trammell has two home runs and four walks while hitting .182.
  • Trammell has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of six games played this season, and in 13.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In two games this year, Trammell has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of six games so far this season.

Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.35 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow 31 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Bielak makes his first start of the season for the Astros.
  • The 27-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen one time this season.
