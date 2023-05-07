Taylor Trammell Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Taylor Trammell and the Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Brandon Bielak) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Astros.
Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Taylor Trammell At The Plate
- Trammell has two home runs and four walks while hitting .182.
- Trammell has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in two of six games played this season, and in 13.3% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this year, Trammell has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of six games so far this season.
Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.35 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 31 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Bielak makes his first start of the season for the Astros.
- The 27-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen one time this season.
