The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.182 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Astros.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .252 with nine doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

France will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 during his last games.

France has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this season (21 of 33), with multiple hits seven times (21.2%).

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

France has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (30.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (12.1%).

He has scored in 15 of 33 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

