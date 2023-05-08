Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:31 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Cal Raleigh -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .219 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.
- In 53.3% of his 30 games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has homered in four games this year (13.3%), homering in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- Raleigh has had an RBI in 10 games this season (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 of 30 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (57.1%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray (1-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.40 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 4.40 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .252 to opposing batters.
