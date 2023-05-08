The Miami Heat (44-38) take on the New York Knicks (47-35) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday at FTX Arena. Jimmy Butler of the Heat is a player to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Monday, May 8

Monday, May 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

The Heat defeated the Knicks, 105-86, on Saturday. Butler scored a team-high 28 points for the Heat, and chipped in four rebounds and three assists. Jalen Brunson had 20 points, plus six rebounds and eight assists, for the Knicks.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 28 4 3 0 2 0 Max Strus 19 3 0 1 1 3 Bam Adebayo 17 12 0 0 1 0

Knicks' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 20 6 8 0 0 0 Josh Hart 15 12 2 1 0 2 RJ Barrett 14 3 1 0 0 2

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo puts up 20.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.2 assists, shooting 54% from the floor.

Butler is tops on the Heat at 5.3 assists per game, while also averaging 5.9 rebounds and 22.9 points.

Max Strus averages 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin is putting up 9.6 points, 1.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Kyle Lowry puts up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle is the Knicks' top scorer (25.1 points per game) and rebounder (10, ninth in NBA), and produces 4.1 assists.

Brunson is the Knicks' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he produces 24 points and 3.5 rebounds.

The Knicks receive 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.

The Knicks get 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

Josh Hart is averaging 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, making 52.9% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler MIA 24.1 4.5 3.1 1.1 0.4 1.2 Jalen Brunson NY 19.5 3.7 4.1 1.4 0.1 1.5 Bam Adebayo MIA 13.9 7.4 3.4 0.9 0.5 0 RJ Barrett NY 19.7 4.5 3.4 0.9 0.2 1.5 Gabe Vincent MIA 11.9 1.2 4.7 0.7 0 2.3 Josh Hart NY 11.5 8.7 2.8 0.9 0.3 0.9

