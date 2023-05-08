Crypto.com Arena is where the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) and Golden State Warriors (44-38) will clash on Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Anthony Davis and Jordan Poole are players to watch for the Lakers and Warriors, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors

Game Day: Monday, May 8

Monday, May 8 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Lakers' Last Game

On Saturday, the Lakers defeated the Warriors 127-97, led by Davis with 25 points. Curry was the high scorer for the losing team with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 25 13 3 3 4 0 LeBron James 21 8 8 0 1 2 D'Angelo Russell 21 3 5 1 0 5

Warriors' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 23 4 3 1 1 4 Andrew Wiggins 16 9 4 0 1 2 Klay Thompson 15 7 0 1 1 3

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis is tops on the Lakers at 12.5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2.6 assists and 25.9 points.

LeBron James posts 28.9 points and 6.8 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 8.3 rebounds, shooting 50% from the floor and 32.1% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

D'Angelo Russell leads the Lakers at 6.2 assists per contest, while also putting up 3 rebounds and 17.8 points.

Jarred Vanderbilt is putting up 7.9 points, 2.4 assists and 7.4 rebounds per contest.

Malik Beasley is putting up 12.7 points, 1.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry gets the Warriors 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Poole is averaging a team-leading 20.4 points per contest. And he is producing 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists, making 43% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.

The Warriors receive 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Klay Thompson.

Draymond Green is averaging a team-leading 6.8 assists per game. And he is producing 8.5 points and 7.2 rebounds, making 52.7% of his shots from the field.

Kevon Looney is averaging a team-high 9.3 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 7 points and 2.5 assists, making 63% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry GS 30.6 4.8 5.2 0.9 0.4 4.7 Anthony Davis LAL 20.7 13.8 2.7 1.5 4.1 0.3 Kevon Looney GS 6.7 14.1 3.9 0.6 0.4 0 LeBron James LAL 23.5 9.9 5.2 0.8 1.3 2.2 Andrew Wiggins GS 16.9 6 1.7 0.7 1.5 1.5 D'Angelo Russell LAL 16.7 3.1 5.9 0.7 0.3 2.5

