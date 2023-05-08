Monday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Texas Rangers (20-13) taking on the Seattle Mariners (17-17) at 9:40 PM ET (on May 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Logan Gilbert (1-1) for the Mariners and Jon Gray (1-1) for the Rangers.

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 12, or 54.5%, of those games.

This season Seattle has won six of its seven games when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Seattle has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 148 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule