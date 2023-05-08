How to Watch the Mariners vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Taylor Trammell and the Seattle Mariners meet Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in MLB action with 36 total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 23rd in MLB with a .378 slugging percentage.
- The Mariners have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.225).
- Seattle is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (148 total).
- The Mariners' .305 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The Mariners' 9.7 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in the majors.
- Seattle's pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle's 3.52 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.180).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Gilbert (1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty went six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Gilbert heads into the outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gilbert will try to build upon a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-2
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|JP Sears
|5/4/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-3
|Away
|George Kirby
|Drew Rucinski
|5/5/2023
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Cristian Javier
|5/6/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|J.P. France
|5/7/2023
|Astros
|W 3-1
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Brandon Bielak
|5/8/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jon Gray
|5/9/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Andrew Heaney
|5/10/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Dane Dunning
|5/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Matthew Boyd
|5/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Spencer Turnbull
|5/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joey Wentz
