Taylor Trammell and the Seattle Mariners meet Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in MLB action with 36 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 23rd in MLB with a .378 slugging percentage.

The Mariners have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.225).

Seattle is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (148 total).

The Mariners' .305 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Mariners' 9.7 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in the majors.

Seattle's pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle's 3.52 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.180).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert (1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season.

In his last time out on Thursday, the righty went six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Gilbert heads into the outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Gilbert will try to build upon a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance).

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Away Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/4/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away George Kirby Drew Rucinski 5/5/2023 Astros L 6-4 Home Luis Castillo Cristian Javier 5/6/2023 Astros W 7-5 Home Marco Gonzales J.P. France 5/7/2023 Astros W 3-1 Home Bryce Miller Brandon Bielak 5/8/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Gilbert Jon Gray 5/9/2023 Rangers - Home George Kirby Andrew Heaney 5/10/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Castillo Dane Dunning 5/12/2023 Tigers - Away Marco Gonzales Matthew Boyd 5/13/2023 Tigers - Away Bryce Miller Spencer Turnbull 5/14/2023 Tigers - Away Logan Gilbert Joey Wentz

