Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners (17-17) will take on Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (20-13) at T-Mobile Park on Monday, May 8. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +140. The over/under for the contest is set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (1-1, 4.01 ERA) vs Jon Gray - TEX (1-1, 4.40 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 12 (54.5%) of those contests.

The Mariners have gone 6-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (85.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 4-1 record across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Rangers have won in eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+160) Ty France 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+275) A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +600 - 4th

