Taylor Trammell -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Trammell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Taylor Trammell At The Plate

Trammell is batting .214 with two home runs and five walks.

In three of seven games this year, Trammell got a hit, but only one each time.

In seven games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In two games this season, Trammell has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this year (57.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings