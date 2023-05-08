The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .226 with five doubles, seven home runs and four walks.

Hernandez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 over the course of his last outings.

Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this season (21 of 34), with multiple hits nine times (26.5%).

Looking at the 34 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (17.6%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has an RBI in 10 of 34 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (35.3%), including three games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

