Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rangers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:28 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Astros.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .262 with 10 doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
- France enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .381.
- France has recorded a hit in 22 of 34 games this year (64.7%), including eight multi-hit games (23.5%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- France has picked up an RBI in 29.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (44.1%), including three multi-run games (8.8%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|14 (73.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Gray (1-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .252 batting average against him.
