Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Astros.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

  • France is batting .262 with 10 doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
  • France enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .381.
  • France has recorded a hit in 22 of 34 games this year (64.7%), including eight multi-hit games (23.5%).
  • He has gone deep in only one game this year.
  • France has picked up an RBI in 29.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 15 games this season (44.1%), including three multi-run games (8.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 15
14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Rangers are sending Gray (1-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .252 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.