Adam Larsson will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Larsson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Adam Larsson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Larsson Season Stats Insights

Larsson has averaged 23:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +27).

Larsson has a goal in eight games this season through 82 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Larsson has a point in 30 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points three times.

Larsson has had an assist in a game 23 times this year over 82 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Larsson has an implied probability of 37.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Larsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Larsson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 9 33 Points 3 8 Goals 1 25 Assists 2

