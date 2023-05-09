Alexander Wennberg and the Seattle Kraken play the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Wennberg against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

Wennberg has averaged 18:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

In 12 of 82 games this year, Wennberg has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Wennberg has a point in 30 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 21 of 82 games this year, Wennberg has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Wennberg's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Wennberg has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 9 38 Points 6 13 Goals 1 25 Assists 5

