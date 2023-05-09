Eeli Tolvanen Player Prop Bets: Kraken vs. Stars - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Eeli Tolvanen and the Seattle Kraken meet the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Tolvanen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Eeli Tolvanen vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Kraken vs Stars Game Info
Tolvanen Season Stats Insights
- In 61 games this season, Tolvanen has a plus-minus rating of +8, while averaging 14:30 on the ice per game.
- Tolvanen has scored a goal in 17 of 61 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Tolvanen has a point in 27 games this season (out of 61), including multiple points three times.
- Tolvanen has an assist in 11 of 61 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- The implied probability that Tolvanen hits the over on his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Tolvanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Tolvanen Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|61
|Games
|12
|31
|Points
|5
|18
|Goals
|3
|13
|Assists
|2
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.