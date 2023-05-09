Eeli Tolvanen and the Seattle Kraken meet the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Tolvanen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

In 61 games this season, Tolvanen has a plus-minus rating of +8, while averaging 14:30 on the ice per game.

Tolvanen has scored a goal in 17 of 61 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Tolvanen has a point in 27 games this season (out of 61), including multiple points three times.

Tolvanen has an assist in 11 of 61 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Tolvanen hits the over on his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tolvanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 61 Games 12 31 Points 5 18 Goals 3 13 Assists 2

