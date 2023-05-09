Jaden Schwartz will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Schwartz's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jaden Schwartz vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

In 71 games this season, Schwartz has averaged 17:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -17.

In 19 of 71 games this season Schwartz has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Schwartz has a point in 30 games this year (out of 71), including multiple points nine times.

In 17 of 71 games this year, Schwartz has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Schwartz's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Schwartz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 71 Games 8 40 Points 2 21 Goals 1 19 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.