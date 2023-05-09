Jaden Schwartz Player Prop Bets: Kraken vs. Stars - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Jaden Schwartz will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Schwartz's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Jaden Schwartz vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)
Kraken vs Stars Game Info
Schwartz Season Stats Insights
- In 71 games this season, Schwartz has averaged 17:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -17.
- In 19 of 71 games this season Schwartz has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- Schwartz has a point in 30 games this year (out of 71), including multiple points nine times.
- In 17 of 71 games this year, Schwartz has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- Schwartz's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Schwartz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.
Schwartz Stats vs. the Stars
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|71
|Games
|8
|40
|Points
|2
|21
|Goals
|1
|19
|Assists
|1
