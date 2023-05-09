Jordan Eberle will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars meet in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Looking to wager on Eberle's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jordan Eberle vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Eberle Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Eberle has averaged 16:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

In 18 of 82 games this season Eberle has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Eberle has a point in 42 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 16 times.

In 32 of 82 games this year, Eberle has registered an assist, and in nine of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Eberle hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Eberle having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Eberle Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 9 63 Points 7 20 Goals 4 43 Assists 3

