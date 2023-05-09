The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead the series 2-1.

You can watch the Kraken-Stars matchup on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken give up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the league.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Kraken are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 - Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2% Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2% Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league (281 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players