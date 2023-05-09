Kraken vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have a 2-1 lead in the series. The Stars are listed with -140 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+120).
Kraken vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-140)
|Kraken (+120)
|-
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been an underdog in 52 games this season, and won 24 (46.2%).
- Seattle has entered 32 games this season as an underdog by +120 or more and is 19-13 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.
Kraken vs Stars Additional Info
Kraken vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In Seattle's past 10 contests, it has hit the over once.
- In their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.
- The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the NHL.
- The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.
- They have a +37 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.
