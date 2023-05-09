Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (21-13) and the Seattle Mariners (17-18) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rangers taking home the win. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (3-2) to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (2-2) will answer the bell for the Rangers.

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
  • How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
  Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

  • In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Mariners have a record of 4-2.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
  • The Mariners are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • This season, the Mariners have been favored 23 times and won 12, or 52.2%, of those games.
  • Seattle is undefeated in five games this season when favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
  • Seattle ranks 20th in the majors with 149 total runs scored this season.
  • The Mariners' 3.48 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 4 @ Athletics W 5-3 George Kirby vs Drew Rucinski
May 5 Astros L 6-4 Luis Castillo vs Cristian Javier
May 6 Astros W 7-5 Marco Gonzales vs J.P. France
May 7 Astros W 3-1 Bryce Miller vs Brandon Bielak
May 8 Rangers L 2-1 Logan Gilbert vs Jon Gray
May 9 Rangers - George Kirby vs Andrew Heaney
May 10 Rangers - Luis Castillo vs Dane Dunning
May 12 @ Tigers - Marco Gonzales vs Matthew Boyd
May 13 @ Tigers - Bryce Miller vs Alex Faedo
May 14 @ Tigers - Logan Gilbert vs Joey Wentz
May 15 @ Red Sox - George Kirby vs Nick Pivetta

