Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (21-13) and the Seattle Mariners (17-18) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rangers taking home the win. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (3-2) to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (2-2) will answer the bell for the Rangers.

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Mariners have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Mariners are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 23 times and won 12, or 52.2%, of those games.

Seattle is undefeated in five games this season when favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 20th in the majors with 149 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners' 3.48 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Schedule