Mariners vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 9
Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (21-13) and the Seattle Mariners (17-18) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rangers taking home the win. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 9.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (3-2) to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (2-2) will answer the bell for the Rangers.
Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Mariners have a record of 4-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Mariners are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Mariners have been favored 23 times and won 12, or 52.2%, of those games.
- Seattle is undefeated in five games this season when favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle ranks 20th in the majors with 149 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners' 3.48 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 4
|@ Athletics
|W 5-3
|George Kirby vs Drew Rucinski
|May 5
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Luis Castillo vs Cristian Javier
|May 6
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Marco Gonzales vs J.P. France
|May 7
|Astros
|W 3-1
|Bryce Miller vs Brandon Bielak
|May 8
|Rangers
|L 2-1
|Logan Gilbert vs Jon Gray
|May 9
|Rangers
|-
|George Kirby vs Andrew Heaney
|May 10
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Dane Dunning
|May 12
|@ Tigers
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Matthew Boyd
|May 13
|@ Tigers
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Alex Faedo
|May 14
|@ Tigers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Joey Wentz
|May 15
|@ Red Sox
|-
|George Kirby vs Nick Pivetta
