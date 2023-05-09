How to Watch the Mariners vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will try to beat Andrew Heaney, the Texas Rangers' starting pitcher, on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Rangers Player Props
|Mariners vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 19th in MLB action with 37 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Seattle is 23rd in MLB, slugging .374.
- The Mariners rank 28th in MLB with a .223 batting average.
- Seattle ranks 20th in runs scored with 149 (4.3 per game).
- The Mariners rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.
- The Mariners' 9.8 strikeouts per game are the second-most in baseball.
- Seattle's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).
- The Mariners have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.163).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- George Kirby (3-2) takes the mound for the Mariners in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.11 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Kirby is looking to build on a fifth-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Kirby will look to build on a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per outing).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/4/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-3
|Away
|George Kirby
|Drew Rucinski
|5/5/2023
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Cristian Javier
|5/6/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|J.P. France
|5/7/2023
|Astros
|W 3-1
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Brandon Bielak
|5/8/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-1
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jon Gray
|5/9/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Andrew Heaney
|5/10/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Dane Dunning
|5/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Matthew Boyd
|5/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Alex Faedo
|5/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joey Wentz
|5/15/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Nick Pivetta
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.