The Texas Rangers (21-13) take a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Seattle Mariners (17-18), at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable starters are George Kirby (3-2) for the Mariners and Andrew Heaney (2-2) for the Rangers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Mariners vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (3-2, 3.11 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (2-2, 5.52 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

The Mariners' Kirby (3-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in seven innings against the Oakland Athletics.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.11 and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .239 in six games this season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Kirby has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney (2-2 with a 5.52 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up six earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.52, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents have a .222 batting average against him.

Heaney is looking to record his third quality start of the season.

Heaney has put up four starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.