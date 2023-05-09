Matthew Beniers will be on the ice Tuesday when his Seattle Kraken meet the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena. Looking to wager on Beniers' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Matthew Beniers vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Beniers Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Beniers has a plus-minus of +14, while averaging 17:05 on the ice per game.

In 23 of 80 games this season, Beniers has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Beniers has a point in 37 of 80 games this season, with multiple points in 18 of them.

Beniers has an assist in 27 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Beniers' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

There is a 32.8% chance of Beniers having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 80 Games 7 57 Points 4 24 Goals 1 33 Assists 3

