MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Tuesday, May 9
Today's MLB lineup has lots in store. Among those games is the Tampa Bay Rays playing the Baltimore Orioles.
We've got everything you need regarding how to watch today's MLB action right here. Check out the links below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Cleveland Guardians (16-19) play host to the Detroit Tigers (16-18)
The Tigers will take to the field at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.281 AVG, 4 HR, 19 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.256 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CLE Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-205
|+172
|7.5
The Pittsburgh Pirates (21-15) face the Colorado Rockies (14-22)
The Rockies will take to the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.298 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Kris Bryant (.306 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PIT Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-170
|+144
|9
The Baltimore Orioles (22-13) host the Tampa Bay Rays (29-7)
The Rays will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.248 AVG, 4 HR, 28 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.325 AVG, 9 HR, 19 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TB Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-135
|+116
|8
The Cincinnati Reds (14-20) play the New York Mets (17-18)
The Mets will take to the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.306 AVG, 3 HR, 14 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.235 AVG, 11 HR, 29 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYM Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-193
|+163
|10
The Philadelphia Phillies (16-19) face the Toronto Blue Jays (21-14)
The Blue Jays hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.304 AVG, 4 HR, 22 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.318 AVG, 7 HR, 21 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PHI Moneyline
|TOR Moneyline
|Total
|-137
|+116
|9
The New York Yankees (19-17) take on the Oakland Athletics (8-28)
The Athletics hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.250 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.319 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYY Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-264
|+218
|8.5
The Atlanta Braves (24-11) face the Boston Red Sox (21-15)
The Red Sox will hit the field at Truist Park versus the Braves on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.338 AVG, 6 HR, 21 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.250 AVG, 11 HR, 34 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ATL Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-186
|+158
|9.5
The Minnesota Twins (19-16) host the San Diego Padres (18-17)
The Padres will hit the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.239 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.283 AVG, 6 HR, 15 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIN Moneyline
|SD Moneyline
|Total
|-115
|-105
|9
The Chicago Cubs (17-18) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (12-24)
The Cardinals will take to the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.298 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.312 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHC Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-130
|+110
|7.5
The Kansas City Royals (10-26) play the Chicago White Sox (12-24)
The White Sox hope to get a road victory at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.280 AVG, 6 HR, 17 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.262 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHW Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-150
|+128
|9
The Milwaukee Brewers (20-15) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (21-15)
The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at American Family Field against the Brewers on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Willy Adames (.236 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.301 AVG, 5 HR, 14 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAD Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+101
|9.5
The Los Angeles Angels (20-16) play the Houston Astros (17-18)
The Astros will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.301 AVG, 7 HR, 22 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.270 AVG, 6 HR, 24 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAA Moneyline
|HOU Moneyline
|Total
|-140
|+119
|8
The Arizona Diamondbacks (20-15) play the Miami Marlins (17-19)
The Marlins will hit the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.289 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.414 AVG, 1 HR, 12 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ARI Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-115
|-104
|9
The Seattle Mariners (17-18) face the Texas Rangers (21-13)
The Rangers will hit the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Ty France (.264 AVG, 2 HR, 16 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.292 AVG, 5 HR, 28 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SEA Moneyline
|TEX Moneyline
|Total
|-165
|+140
|7.5
The San Francisco Giants (15-19) play the Washington Nationals (15-20)
The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park against the Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.344 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.277 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SF Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-244
|+200
|8.5
