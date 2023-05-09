Oliver Bjorkstrand will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars meet in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Fancy a wager on Bjorkstrand? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

  • In 81 games this season, Bjorkstrand has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 15:37 on the ice per game.
  • In 18 of 81 games this year Bjorkstrand has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
  • Bjorkstrand has a point in 36 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points nine times.
  • Bjorkstrand has had an assist in a game 23 times this year over 81 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
  • Bjorkstrand's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Stars

  • On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
  • The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
81 Games 8
45 Points 4
20 Goals 3
25 Assists 1

