Oliver Bjorkstrand Player Prop Bets: Kraken vs. Stars - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Oliver Bjorkstrand will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars meet in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Fancy a wager on Bjorkstrand? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)
Kraken vs Stars Game Info
Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights
- In 81 games this season, Bjorkstrand has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 15:37 on the ice per game.
- In 18 of 81 games this year Bjorkstrand has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- Bjorkstrand has a point in 36 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points nine times.
- Bjorkstrand has had an assist in a game 23 times this year over 81 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- Bjorkstrand's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.
Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Stars
- On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|81
|Games
|8
|45
|Points
|4
|20
|Goals
|3
|25
|Assists
|1
