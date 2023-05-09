Oliver Bjorkstrand will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars meet in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Fancy a wager on Bjorkstrand? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Bjorkstrand has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 15:37 on the ice per game.

In 18 of 81 games this year Bjorkstrand has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Bjorkstrand has a point in 36 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points nine times.

Bjorkstrand has had an assist in a game 23 times this year over 81 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Bjorkstrand's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 8 45 Points 4 20 Goals 3 25 Assists 1

