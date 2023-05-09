Vince Dunn and the Seattle Kraken play the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Dunn in the Kraken-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Vince Dunn vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Dunn Season Stats Insights

Dunn has averaged 23:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +28).

Dunn has a goal in 14 games this year through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Dunn has a point in 47 games this year (out of 81), including multiple points 16 times.

In 39 of 81 games this season, Dunn has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Dunn goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Dunn has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Dunn Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 9 64 Points 8 14 Goals 0 50 Assists 8

