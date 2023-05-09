Yanni Gourde Player Prop Bets: Kraken vs. Stars - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Yanni Gourde will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Gourde against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Yanni Gourde vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Kraken vs Stars Game Info
Gourde Season Stats Insights
- In 81 games this season, Gourde has averaged 17:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +23.
- Gourde has netted a goal in a game 13 times this season in 81 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Gourde has a point in 38 of 81 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.
- Gourde has an assist in 28 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.
- Gourde has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Gourde going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Gourde Stats vs. the Stars
- On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|81
|Games
|9
|48
|Points
|6
|14
|Goals
|5
|34
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.