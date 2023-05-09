Yanni Gourde will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Gourde against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.

Yanni Gourde vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Gourde Season Stats Insights

  • In 81 games this season, Gourde has averaged 17:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +23.
  • Gourde has netted a goal in a game 13 times this season in 81 games played, including multiple goals once.
  • Gourde has a point in 38 of 81 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.
  • Gourde has an assist in 28 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.
  • Gourde has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Gourde going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Gourde Stats vs. the Stars

  • On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
  • The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
81 Games 9
48 Points 6
14 Goals 5
34 Assists 1

