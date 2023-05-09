Yanni Gourde will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Gourde against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.

Yanni Gourde vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Gourde Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Gourde has averaged 17:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +23.

Gourde has netted a goal in a game 13 times this season in 81 games played, including multiple goals once.

Gourde has a point in 38 of 81 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Gourde has an assist in 28 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Gourde has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Gourde going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Gourde Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 9 48 Points 6 14 Goals 5 34 Assists 1

