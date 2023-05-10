Mariners vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:41 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Texas Rangers (21-14) squaring off against the Seattle Mariners (18-18) at 3:40 PM ET (on May 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 win for the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup.
The probable starters are Luis Castillo (2-0) for the Mariners and Dane Dunning (2-0) for the Rangers.
Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 4, Mariners 3.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 5-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Mariners are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Mariners have been favored 24 times and won 13, or 54.2%, of those games.
- Seattle has entered three games this season favored by -190 or more, and won each of those games.
- The Mariners have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Seattle has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 154 (4.3 per game).
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.38).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 5
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Luis Castillo vs Cristian Javier
|May 6
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Marco Gonzales vs J.P. France
|May 7
|Astros
|W 3-1
|Bryce Miller vs Brandon Bielak
|May 8
|Rangers
|L 2-1
|Logan Gilbert vs Jon Gray
|May 9
|Rangers
|W 5-0
|George Kirby vs Andrew Heaney
|May 10
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Dane Dunning
|May 12
|@ Tigers
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Matthew Boyd
|May 13
|@ Tigers
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Alex Faedo
|May 14
|@ Tigers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Joey Wentz
|May 15
|@ Red Sox
|-
|George Kirby vs Tanner Houck
|May 16
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Brayan Bello
