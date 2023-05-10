Wednesday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Texas Rangers (21-14) squaring off against the Seattle Mariners (18-18) at 3:40 PM ET (on May 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 win for the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (2-0) for the Mariners and Dane Dunning (2-0) for the Rangers.

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 5-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Mariners are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 24 times and won 13, or 54.2%, of those games.

Seattle has entered three games this season favored by -190 or more, and won each of those games.

The Mariners have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 154 (4.3 per game).

The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.38).

