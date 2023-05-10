Ty France and Marcus Semien are the hottest hitters on the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers, who meet on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park, at 3:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 21st in MLB action with 38 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Seattle's .374 slugging percentage is 25th in baseball.

The Mariners have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.222).

Seattle is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (154 total).

The Mariners are 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .302.

The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the second-worst mark in baseball.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.

Seattle has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.38).

The Mariners have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.155).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.38 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Castillo has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Castillo is looking for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the hill.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Astros L 6-4 Home Luis Castillo Cristian Javier 5/6/2023 Astros W 7-5 Home Marco Gonzales J.P. France 5/7/2023 Astros W 3-1 Home Bryce Miller Brandon Bielak 5/8/2023 Rangers L 2-1 Home Logan Gilbert Jon Gray 5/9/2023 Rangers W 5-0 Home George Kirby Andrew Heaney 5/10/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Castillo Dane Dunning 5/12/2023 Tigers - Away Marco Gonzales Matthew Boyd 5/13/2023 Tigers - Away Bryce Miller Alex Faedo 5/14/2023 Tigers - Away Logan Gilbert Joey Wentz 5/15/2023 Red Sox - Away George Kirby Tanner Houck 5/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Luis Castillo Brayan Bello

