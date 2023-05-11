Alexander Wennberg will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Wennberg's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Wennberg has averaged 18:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.

In 12 of 82 games this year, Wennberg has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 30 of 82 games this year, Wennberg has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Wennberg has an assist in 21 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Wennberg has an implied probability of 41.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 10 38 Points 6 13 Goals 1 25 Assists 5

