Alexander Wennberg will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Wennberg's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

  • In 82 games this season, Wennberg has averaged 18:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.
  • In 12 of 82 games this year, Wennberg has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
  • In 30 of 82 games this year, Wennberg has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.
  • Wennberg has an assist in 21 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.
  • Wennberg has an implied probability of 41.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Stars

  • The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
82 Games 10
38 Points 6
13 Goals 1
25 Assists 5

